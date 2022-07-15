politics

All but 3 of Maharashtra's 62 MLC members are crorepatis, says ADR

The average value of assets held by each member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the bicameral state legislature, was Rs 25.23 crore, according to a report put out by the Association for Democratic Reforms on July 15.

Of the 62 members in the council, 59 are crorepatis, the analysis by ADR and Maharashtra Election Watch showed.

ADR and Maharashtra Election Watch analysed the criminal, financial and other background details of 62 members in the 78-member council. Sixteen seats in the house are vacant.

The analysis is based on affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections and bye-elections, ADR said. It includes the data of 10 members who were elected in June.

Among the major parties, 23 of the 24 members from the Bharatiya Janata Party declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore each. The 10 members each from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, 10 of the 11 Shiv Sena members and three of the four independent members also declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore.

The average assets held by each of the 24 BJP members was Rs 33.75 crore, ADR said.

The average assets held by the 11 Shiv Sena members was Rs 22.99 crore, the 10 NCP members Rs 25.28 crore, and the 10 Congress members Rs 16.1 crore. The average for the four independent members was Rs 11.84 crore, it said.