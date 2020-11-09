politics
India's West Asia Connect
Sep 01, 03:09

India's ties with West Asia are civilisational and cultural. Trade and religion have intertwined, deeply anchoring the bond. In modern times it is significant for its economic and geopolitical importance — about 70 percent of India's oil and gas comes from the region.

For over a greater part of last century Indians have played a pivotal role in the development of the desert kingdoms into the urban States they are today, while remittances sent back to India (estimated at about $35 billion) have transformed the local economy.

India has good ties with the GCC countries, Iran and Israel—an achievement only a few countries can boast about.

How exit loads harm you
Jul 28, 03:07
Liquid funds are meant to park your surplus cash and where you can withdraw your money in a short-time. Since these schemes can invest in securities that mature upto 91 days, these aren’t supposed to be as liquid as overnight funds. But since large corporations used to withdraw from liquid funds within a day or two, managing liquidity became a problem for those investors who stayed on slightly linger. Hence, last year, SEBI introduced exit loads for liquid funds for withdrawals made up to seven days from investments.
Byju's billion dollars during a pandemic
Jul 28, 02:07

Online learning firm Byju's has raised $1 billion in 2020 alone. That's more than all other ed-tech startups combined, and more than what Byju's raised in the last 5 years. Most obviously, Byju's is making the most of the pandemic, which has boosted online learning big time. But as it gets deeper into the India market, the capital is also meant for large acquisitions in the US, where education is much more expensive and buyouts give inorganic growth. This money can also scare away competition, and investors may find it hard to fund a rival to such a well-funded company.

 
Health insurance: 'Top-ups' help?
Jul 16, 11:07

If you already have health insurance and want to increase your cover, you could try buying a new health insurance policy. But that’ll be expensive. Instead, a top-up policy works better. A top-up policy is an add-on to your regular cover. It reimburses your hospital bills only if your costs exceed a certain threshold limit, also called ‘deductible’. Hence, premiums are cheaper (see graphic). While a base policy reimburses your hospital bills up to your health cover, a top-up policy kicks in beyond the deductible amount. Although, having a base policy in place is not a prerequisite for buying a top-up; it can be purchased independently too.

