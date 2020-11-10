politics

Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in 4 of 7 assembly seats, BSP opens account

The counting for the Uttar Pradesh bypolls has begun today. The counting of votes has begun across seven assembly seats --Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani. An average of over 53 percent voters had exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 88 candidates in the fray. Voting in the bypolls was held on November 3.

The fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party has also fielded its candidate, Mohammad Yameen, in Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity.