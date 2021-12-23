politics

How productive was the Winter Session of Parliament?

The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on November 29 was adjourned sine die on December 22, a day ahead of schedule. The session was marred by Opposition protests on various issues, including the suspension of 12 members and the alleged involvement of Minister of State in the Home Ministry Ajay Misra Teni's son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The government had listed 26 Bills in the agenda for the Winter Session. But only 13 Bills were introduced in both the Houses while 11 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament. The much-awaited Bill to regulate cryptocurrencies was not taken up.