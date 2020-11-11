politics

How free is freedom of speech?

Do we have the freedom of speech in India? Yes, in India we enjoy the freedom of speech and expression. Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution ensures this. This freedom rests the promise in the Preamble where it is vowed that the ‘liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship' of all citizens is secured.

However, this freedom is not absolute, and comes with reasonable restrictions, some of which are national security, public order, defamation, etc.

The freedom of press, the right to information and, even the right to silence are based on the freedom of speech.