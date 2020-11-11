politics
How free is freedom of speech?
Sep 24, 10:09

Do we have the freedom of speech in India? Yes, in India we enjoy the freedom of speech and expression. Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution ensures this. This freedom rests the promise in the Preamble where it is vowed that the ‘liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship' of all citizens is secured.

However, this freedom is not absolute, and comes with reasonable restrictions, some of which are national security, public order, defamation, etc.

The freedom of press, the right to information and, even the right to silence are based on the freedom of speech.

business
H-1B, no longer as coveted by Indians?
Sep 24, 10:09
For India's top IT services firms, dependence on H-1B has been falling over the last three years as they stepped up on local hiring. From close to 60,000 in FY16, the applications for the once-coveted visa have now come down to 30,000 in FY19. This was in part in response to the increased rejections these companies faced under the Donald Trump administration since 2017. According to a report by US immigration policy think tank National Foundation for American Policy, of the top 25 H-1B employers, Indian IT services firms saw the highest denial rates for fresh H-1B petitions ranging anywhere between 15 percent and 59 percent in between October and March FY20 compared to FY15.
economy
What is operating leverage?
Sep 24, 07:09
Costs can be fixed or variable. For example, usually salaries are a fixed cost while freight is variable. When the share of fixed costs is higher, when sales increase costs don’t increase by as much. That leads to operating leverage, as more sales translates to higher margins. But when variable costs have a higher share then margins may remain the same or not improve as much. To illustrate, a software product should enjoy a high operating leverage whereas a cement company will not. Ordinarily, investors prefer companies with a higher operating leverage but this is only one of several investment indicators.
economy
What is base effect?
Sep 24, 07:09
Growth is always calculated over a base. For instance, to calculate earnings growth you divide the current figure over the year ago figure. But an unusual element in the base can give a misleading result. A sharp decline as seen in COVID times or a one-off expense creates a low base effect while a spike in income causes a high base effect. Investors should adjust for this distortion to avoid erroneous conclusions. For example, COVID’s low base effect may buoy growth in the June and September 2021 quarters. Take them with a pinch of salt.