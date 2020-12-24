politics

Here is how CPI(M) won 5 seats in J&K DDC Polls

The CPI (M) has won five seats in Kashmir in the District Development Council (DDC) polls, the results of which were announced on December 23. The Left party was allotted three seats by the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). The party decided to contest on five more seats on its own.CPIM (M) won the five seats in Kulgam, a troubled district in South Kashmir. Kulgam has been a Left stronghold since 1996. Workers credit veteran CPI(M) leader and former MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami for the victory. Tarigami said the wins were even more significant because there was no campaign, unlike the BJP.