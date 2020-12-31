politics

Haryana Mayoral Polls: BJP-JJP alliance jolted

The ruling BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana received a setback by winning only one of the three mayoral polls. The BJP lost four of the six civic body polls to the Congress, the Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP) and independents in the results announced on December 30. The results assume significance as the polls were held amid farmers' protest on state borders. Congress' Nikhil Madan won the Mayor post in Sonipat. HJCP's Shakti Rani Sharma won in Ambala and BJP's Kulbushan Goyal won in Panchkula mayoral polls. The alliance was rejected in Dharuhera, Sampla and Uklana municipal committees, where independent candidates won.