Change of guard will take place in Bihar: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance will win the Bihar Assembly elections.
An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ''Saamana'' claimed that ahead of the polls in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav''s rallies received good response, unlike those of his political opponents.
"Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself," it said without naming the JD(U)-BJP combine."Signs are clear that a change of guard will take place in Bihar as it happened in the US," the editorial said.
Online learning firm Byju's has raised $1 billion in 2020 alone. That's more than all other ed-tech startups combined, and more than what Byju's raised in the last 5 years. Most obviously, Byju's is making the most of the pandemic, which has boosted online learning big time. But as it gets deeper into the India market, the capital is also meant for large acquisitions in the US, where education is much more expensive and buyouts give inorganic growth. This money can also scare away competition, and investors may find it hard to fund a rival to such a well-funded company.