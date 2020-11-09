politics
Bihar Election 2020: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says Chidambaram
Aug 31, 03:08

A day after several exit polls gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA, Congress leader P Chidambaram said the people of the state will send a clear message that they are more concerned with issues such as jobs, food, healthcare and inflation.

Several exit polls on Saturday gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while at least three of them predicted a clear majority for the 'Mahagathbandhan' which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face.

Most of the exit polls also predicted RJD to again emerge as the single largest party in the 243-member assembly along with a clear dip in the seat tally of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

"Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) believes that he can win every election on Hindutva, Ram Temple, Pulwama, repeal of Art 370, CAA, and branding every opposition party and opposition leader as anti-national," Chidambaram said.

"I believe the people of Bihar will send a clear message that they are more concerned with jobs, food, healthcare, inflation, fair prices for farmers, infrastructure and industrial development. Will the PM hear their voices?" he said in a series of tweets.

Claiming that the Indian nation is as "divided as the United States", Chidambaram said president-elect Joe Biden's thanksgiving speech is the kind of speech that "we want to hear from every Indian Prime Minister".

Counting of votes for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, which ended on Saturday, will be held on November 10.
personal-finance
How exit loads harm you
Jul 28, 03:07
Liquid funds are meant to park your surplus cash and where you can withdraw your money in a short-time. Since these schemes can invest in securities that mature upto 91 days, these aren’t supposed to be as liquid as overnight funds. But since large corporations used to withdraw from liquid funds within a day or two, managing liquidity became a problem for those investors who stayed on slightly linger. Hence, last year, SEBI introduced exit loads for liquid funds for withdrawals made up to seven days from investments.
business
Byju's billion dollars during a pandemic
Jul 28, 02:07

Online learning firm Byju's has raised $1 billion in 2020 alone. That's more than all other ed-tech startups combined, and more than what Byju's raised in the last 5 years. Most obviously, Byju's is making the most of the pandemic, which has boosted online learning big time. But as it gets deeper into the India market, the capital is also meant for large acquisitions in the US, where education is much more expensive and buyouts give inorganic growth. This money can also scare away competition, and investors may find it hard to fund a rival to such a well-funded company.

 
personal-finance
Health insurance: 'Top-ups' help?
Jul 16, 11:07
If you already have health insurance and want to increase your cover, you could try buying a new health insurance policy. But that’ll be expensive. Instead, a top-up policy works better. A top-up policy is an add-on to your regular cover. It reimburses your hospital bills only if your costs exceed a certain threshold limit, also called ‘deductible’. Hence, premiums are cheaper (see graphic). While a base policy reimburses your hospital bills up to your health cover, a top-up policy kicks in beyond the deductible amount. Although, having a base policy in place is not a prerequisite for buying a top-up; it can be purchased independently too.