Anti-Defection Law: What is it?

The anti-defection law came into effect on March 1, 1985. According to the law, an MP or MLA can be disqualified from the House if they voluntarily give up party membership, or if they disobey the party on a vote in the House.
If two-third members of a party in the House agree to merge with another party or form a new one, the law does not apply. In 2019, 10 out of 15 Congress MLAs in Goa switched over to the BJP.
The 1967 political instability in Haryana highlighted the need for an anti-defection law. However, today politicians have found ways to work around the law.
Do we have the freedom of speech in India? Yes, in India we enjoy the freedom of speech and expression. Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution ensures this. This freedom rests the promise in the Preamble where it is vowed that the ‘liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship’ of all citizens is secured.
However, this freedom is not absolute, and comes with reasonable restrictions, some of which are national security, public order, defamation, etc.The freedom of press, the right to information and, even the right to silence are based on the freedom of speech.