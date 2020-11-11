politics
Anti-Defection Law: What is it?
Sep 24, 07:09

The anti-defection law came into effect on March 1, 1985. According to the law, an MP or MLA can be disqualified from the House if they voluntarily give up party membership, or if they disobey the party on a vote in the House.

If two-third members of a party in the House agree to merge with another party or form a new one, the law does not apply. In 2019, 10 out of 15 Congress MLAs in Goa switched over to the BJP.

The 1967 political instability in Haryana highlighted the need for an anti-defection law. However, today politicians have found ways to work around the law.

business
Profitability vs profit
Sep 24, 10:09
In the pandemic, many companies’ profits are declining but profitability is stable or even improving. Profit is an absolute measure, say Rs100. But profitability is relative to another financial measure, usually sales. Profitability measures how much of sales is retained after meeting expenses. If revenue is Rs1000 then profitability in our example is 10percent--Rs1000 divided by Rs 100. But if revenue falls to Rs800 and net profit to Rs 90 then profitability has actually increased to 11.3percent. That explains why profits may go down but profitability could increase.
politics
How free is freedom of speech?
Sep 24, 10:09

Do we have the freedom of speech in India? Yes, in India we enjoy the freedom of speech and expression. Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution ensures this. This freedom rests the promise in the Preamble where it is vowed that the ‘liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship’ of all citizens is secured.

However, this freedom is not absolute, and comes with reasonable restrictions, some of which are national security, public order, defamation, etc.

The freedom of press, the right to information and, even the right to silence are based on the freedom of speech.
business
H-1B, no longer as coveted by Indians?
Sep 24, 10:09
For India's top IT services firms, dependence on H-1B has been falling over the last three years as they stepped up on local hiring. From close to 60,000 in FY16, the applications for the once-coveted visa have now come down to 30,000 in FY19. This was in part in response to the increased rejections these companies faced under the Donald Trump administration since 2017. According to a report by US immigration policy think tank National Foundation for American Policy, of the top 25 H-1B employers, Indian IT services firms saw the highest denial rates for fresh H-1B petitions ranging anywhere between 15 percent and 59 percent in between October and March FY20 compared to FY15.