Anti-Defection Law: What is it?

The anti-defection law came into effect on March 1, 1985. According to the law, an MP or MLA can be disqualified from the House if they voluntarily give up party membership, or if they disobey the party on a vote in the House.

If two-third members of a party in the House agree to merge with another party or form a new one, the law does not apply. In 2019, 10 out of 15 Congress MLAs in Goa switched over to the BJP.

The 1967 political instability in Haryana highlighted the need for an anti-defection law. However, today politicians have found ways to work around the law.