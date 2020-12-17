politics

26-year-old gives AAP its first win in Goa

Twenty-six-year-old Hanzel Fernandes with no political connections has won Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) first-ever election in Goa in the recently-conducted Zilla Panchayat election in the seaside state. Fernandes is son of a carpenter and his mother is an environment activist. "This is a change that was needed and it is good people have decided to make a change,” he said Fernandes who runs a carpentry workshop in Benaulim, where he won the district body polls. Though a local body election, yet party chief Arvind Kejriwal called it “just the beginning” indicating AAP's intention of expansion in Goa. AAP is likely to context 2022 assembly polls in Goa.