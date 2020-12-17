politics
26-year-old gives AAP its first win in Goa
Dec 17, 03:12

Twenty-six-year-old Hanzel Fernandes with no political connections has won Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) first-ever election in Goa in the recently-conducted Zilla Panchayat election in the seaside state. Fernandes is son of a carpenter and his mother is an environment activist. "This is a change that was needed and it is good people have decided to make a change,” he said Fernandes who runs a carpentry workshop in Benaulim, where he won the district body polls. Though a local body election, yet party chief Arvind Kejriwal called it “just the beginning” indicating AAP's intention of expansion in Goa. AAP is likely to context 2022 assembly polls in Goa.

Goa Zilla Panchayat Poll results