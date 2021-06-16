personal-finance

Why worries over digital frauds spiked amid COVID

More Indians took to digital modes of payments during Covid pandemic. A study by YouGov and digital payment solutions firm ACI Worldwide says 71% of consumers are now worried about digital scams/frauds from 47% a year ago. Nearly half of those surveyed fear UPI or eWallet transactions. Phishers typically solicit money for a raft of reasons such as PM CARES fund and Covid related donations or tax refunds. Fake mobile apps/websites that resemble original ones also worry consumers. Why is the study significant? It points out that while the pandemic has been a catalyst for digital payments growth in India, payments-focussed scams have also grown alongside with first-time users as prime target.