personal-finance

Why value focused mutual funds had outflows

Despite outperforming other diversified equity funds, value funds—that invest in stocks deemed to be undervalued in price based on fundamentals traits—saw persistent outflows. Value funds had net outflows of Rs 9,974 crore over the past 11 months ended April 2021, per AMFI data. These funds delivered 77.75% returns over the year ended May 21, 2021 compared with 64.99% given by flexicap funds. Though value investing made a strong comeback, investors stayed away as they have given low returns over the past decade. Investors preferred growth-focused schemes. But experts foresee a reversal in investors' preference as value investing is expected to bounce back as economies open up.