Why should you top-up your mutual fund SIP?

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a simple and convenient route to invest in mutual funds. Top up SIP is a flexibility that the fund houses provide investors to increase the amount of the SIP Installment by a fixed amount at pre-defined intervals. It is an automatic route to increase the SIP installment in mutual fund that helps to keep pace with the rise in inflation. This also helps investors to save more in tandem with their rising income level and achieve their financial goals faster. What you have to is to opt for the Top-up SIP option while enrolling for the SIP facility.