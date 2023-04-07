personal-finance

Why should you start investing in ELSS now?

Most investors look at the Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) as a tax- saving product and rush to invest in ELSS at the end of the financial year for saving tax. Ideally, ELSS schemes are the potential long-term wealth creators. Their equity oriented portfolio helps to generate an inflation beaten return over the long run. The better way for salaried investors to invest in ELSS is to start a monthly SIP at any point in time. SIP allows you to invest in small amounts and avail tax benefits along with an opportunity to create wealth. You can refer to the MC30, a curated basket of invest worthy mutual funds that brings you two ELSS schemes that could help you to generate wealth while saving tax.