personal-finance

Why Section 45 of Insurance Act is important to us

Concerned about your family's financial security in case your life insurer rejects the claim after your death? You needn't be. Section 45 of the Insurance Act (amended in 2015) is clear that no life policy can be called into question, on any ground, three years after it has been issued. Inside the three years, the company can raise doubts if it suspects fraud. For instance, if you had suppressed any health condition that would have prevented the insurer from issuing the policy, it could be treated as fraud. However, claims cannot be rejected if your family can prove that there was no intent to conceal or falsify information.