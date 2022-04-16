 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why SEBI wants to review role of MF trustees?

Moneycontrol PF Team
Apr 16, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

Regulations require every mutual fund (MF) to appoint a board of trustees to protect the unitholders’ interests and play a supervisory role. Now, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) wants to review the role of trustees so that they are able to do their job more effectively and are not burdened by operational work. SEBI’s new working group will recommend responsibilities that trustees can delegate to independent professionals or can be handled by the asset management company, as well as recommend financial resources for trustees to complete their tasks.

