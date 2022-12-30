Why overseas investing still makes sense

Many investors holding shares of companies listed overseas either directly or through mutual funds burnt their fingers in CY2022 as most popular segment of technology shares took a hit. Though Indian equity markets outperformed most of the global markets, it still pays to invest overseas for the diversification it brings to the table.

Mutual fund schemes investing in assets overseas offer exposure to various geographies, asset classes and investment styles. Investors should not chase returns and take exposure to mutual fund schemes in staggered manner in line with their asset allocation.