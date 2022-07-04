Why new international limits may not last long

SEBI allowed international schemes to invest in overseas-listed stocks, upto the value of stocks sold since February 1. However, due to low investor withdrawals the international schemes have not been required to sell much in international markets. This has led to limited headroom for the international schemes to invest in international markets. Where there have been no investor withdrawals, such schemes have not reopened for investor flows. After reopening for just a week, Nippon India MF was forced to close its international schemes again. More fund houses are expected to follow as the new overseas investing limits get used up in the coming days.

Moneycontrol PF Team