Why MC30 recommends only 3-debt categories?

MC30, a curated basket of 30 investment worthy MF schemes, recommends you 8 debt schemes from 3 debt categories: Short-term, Corporate bond and, Banking & PSU debt funds. But there are 16 debt fund categories out there. Why? The reason is simple. We believe debt funds are meant to bring stability to your portfolio (as opposed to the volatile equity funds), we felt it’s best to stick to the conservative side and recommend less volatile funds. We avoid short-term categories that are meant for parking surplus cash. Interest rate sensitive duration funds and credit risk funds can be volatile and risky, hence excluded. So, the idea behind MC30 is to recommend only simple and easy-to-understand schemes.

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran