Why liquidity is important for debt ETFs

Liquidity or trading volume is important to buy and sell ETFs on exchanges. Higher liquidity lowers impact cost. While liquidity among equity ETFs have picked up over the years, debt fund ETFs are a new animal. Still, the four series of Bharat bond ETFs (BBETFs) managed by Edelweiss AMC, launched so far, are traded with relatively higher liquidity than Gilt ETFs. Aside from appointing a good number of market makers, Edelweiss has also kept a larger unit creation size for investors (minimum Rs 25 crore) who deal with AMC directly. This ensures a larger number of investors buy and sell units at the exchange. A large retail pie in BBETFs also ensures enough demand and supply.