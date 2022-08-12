Why is this debt category preferred for short-term goals?

Ultra-short duration funds invest in debt and money market papers in such a way that the Macaulay Duration of the scheme portfolio is 3 months to 6 months. It is one of the low risk debt funds that tend to deliver slightly higher return than the bank FDs. This category is placed above the liquid funds in the risk-return pyramid given their relatively higher portfolio average maturity and allocation to non-AAA papers. These funds follow the blend of accrual and duration strategies to maximise the returns. It is suitable for investors looking to keep aside money for few months.

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran