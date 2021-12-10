personal-finance

Why is the share of direct plans in MF decreasing?

Investments in mutual funds through the direct route has fallen over past year. AMFI data shows its share in the total AUM as of October 2021 was 45%, down by two percentage points from 47% in October 2020. While retail, foreign investors and banks have shown a preference for the direct route, institutions have collectively reduced their investments through this channel. Institutions have followed this approach mainly in gilt funds, fixed-maturity plans (FMPs) and duration-based funds, and have sought advice to tide over the falling interest rates. Besides, the FMPs they bought two years ago matured this year, which further reduced direct-plans' share in institutional investments.