personal-finance

Why have investors come back to gold ETF?

As the world came out of lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in CY2020, investors turned to risky assets such as stocks, leaving behind gold. Globally, gold exchange traded funds (ETF) tracking gold prices saw outflows and gold prices corrected. As Indian economy recovered, investors preferred to accumulate gold at lower prices. Ahead of the wedding season, India saw increased imports of gold in March quarter. Gold ETF- a cost-efficient mode of accumulating gold received net inflows for five months in a row after outflows in November 2020, as per data released by AMFI. Elevated valuations of stocks and risks arising out of second wave of COVID-19 in India, should make investors go for gold.