personal-finance

Why get a student credit card

One way to manage your child's expenses, when she is ready for college, is to give her cash or monthly pocket money. Now banks such as SBI Card, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank offer another option--credit cards for college students. As a parent, you could apply for it against an education loan or an add-on card to one you already have, or against a fixed deposit. Students above the age of 18 are eligible. Documents required include college id, PAN card and personal id proof. Experts say that such cards are useful for students traveling abroad who can structure their payments better, and for parents who can monitor their expenses.