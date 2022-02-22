personal-finance

Why do rich investors like money-market funds?

Money-market funds is one of the three categories that received large inflows among the debt mutual funds over the last one year, AMFI data shows. These funds invest in debt securities with short maturities and minimal credit risk. As mandated, they invest only in the money market instruments such as Repos, certificate of deposits, commercial papers and T-bills that are maturing upto one year. They do not allocate to corporate debentures. Experts believe that HNI and corporates prefer these funds over liquid funds and bank FDs given their safer underlying investments with short maturity profile. With accrual strategy, these funds can deliver better returns when interest rate inches up.