personal-finance

Why are mutual funds drawing more small-town investors?

Latest AMFI data elucidates how the awareness of mutual fund investing has widely reached even the smaller towns in India. AMFI data shows that the share of MF AUM that garnered from beyond top 30 cites (B-30) cities increased by one percentage points (or about 34,000 crore) in the last two years. Experts believe that AMFI's mutual fund sahi hai campaign helped to attract more retail flows from these smaller cities. One other reason behind an increased inflow from smaller towns is reducing interest income on the fixed income instruments such as bank FDs, and attractive returns from equity assets in the last few years.