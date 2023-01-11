personal-finance

Why are multi-asset funds popular?

The calendar year 2022 proved to be a tough one for making money for investors as both equities and bonds gave lukewarm returns. But there were pockets of performances. Gold and silver offered some respite too.

One type of mutual fund scheme that gave respite in volatile markets was the multi-asset mutual fund. These funds, which invest across multiple categories, gained in size and strength. Their corpus grew by 29 percent, in the past year, to Rs 23,904 crore, as on December 2022.

Experts say adopting an all asset class approach makes sense as we are entering an era marked with high inflation and interest rates, low liquidity, high volatility and escalating geo-political issues.