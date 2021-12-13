personal-finance

Who should go for direct mutual-fund plans?

Direct mutual fund plans are cheaper since no distributions commissions are embedded in them. The total expense ratio (TER), which is charged to investors, is lower than those on regular plans. However, investing directly in a mutual fund scheme is only advisable for someone who has a basic understanding of financial markets. For someone completely new, it is better to go through a mutual-fund distributor or a registered investment advisor (RIA), to ensure you are getting into products that suit both your risk and return expectations. You can still go for a direct plan after getting the right advice.