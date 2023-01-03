personal-finance

Who is an executor of a will?

A will or an estate-plan passes on a deceased person's wealth to the legal heirs. But someone needs to execute and monitor this; to ensure that the wealth is passed on to the right people. This person is called the executor. She may or may not be one of the legal heirs. But she is one who the will writer, trusts. She could be a family member, your friend, even your lawyer, doctor or a chartered accountant. An executor's responsibility is crucial because she might also have to, say, sell property if the will writer has wished for it to get disposed and the proceeds distributed. ​