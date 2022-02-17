personal-finance

Who can apply for a personal loan via Google Pay?

Google Pay app can now do more than pay bills. It can help new-to-credit customers (NTC)--those who do not have any record in the credit bureau--apply for a personal loan. The loan will be offered by partner banks such as the Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank and DMI Finance. Users can apply online, for anything between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Interest rates start from 15 per cent p.a. and loan tenure can be between 6 and 36 months. NTC consumers lack the experience of handling credit so they should tread cautiously.