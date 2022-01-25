personal-finance

Who are the new home buyers in the market?

Typically, people buy their first homes by their mid-30s. But the fall in interest rates in this COVID-19 pandemic has nudged many who are older to take the leap. Add to that the stagnant housing prices. Over 50 percent of the homebuyers are above 40 years of age. According to a survey conducted in 2021 by NoBroker.com, a zero brokerage real-estate platform, 27 percent of the homebuyers were in the age bracket of 40 to 50 years, and 34 percent of homebuyers were above 50 years. They conducted the survey over 21,000 customers from across metro cities.