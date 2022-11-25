personal-finance

Which funds got the most flows in 2022?

Equity schemes following diversified investment mandate garnered more inflows over the last one year, industry body AMFI data show. There are two categories following such mandate. Flexi-cap funds category is one, which invests across stocks, sectors and market capitalisation. Newly introduced multi-cap funds is the second, and is mandated to invest at least 25 percent of their corpus into large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. These are popular as they enable investors to gain exposure to all segments of the market, irrespective of the market cycle just by investing in a single scheme. They tend to generate a balanced return over the long run.