Which equity schemes topped performance charts?

Equity mutual fund schemes investing in shares of public sector undertakings (PSU Equity funds) have emerged as a topper with 18.16 percent returns in the year ended 15 November 2022, as per Value Research.

Five PSU equity schemes manage assets worth Rs 22,536 crore as of 31 October 2022, the largest being CPSE ETF with AUM of Rs 19,458 crore.

PSUs is a diversified theme including sectors such as banking, financial services, energy, metals and capital goods, many of which are poised to do well as the economy recovers from the lows hit around Covid19 pandemic and continues to post high growth. Given attractive valuations, the theme makes a good medium-term investment for savvy investors.