personal-finance

Where have investors parked their money?

The pandemic has changed the way people invest, according to a survey by Scripbox. For most investors, the top financial goal now is creating an emergency fund. Out of nearly 650 respondents, 53% parked their excess money in a savings account while 41% chose fixed deposits. For investment, 37% picked mutual funds as their first choice; 24% picked stocks and another 24% picked gold. Only 14% opted for property. Interestingly, nearly 14% also showed an interest in cryptocurrency, which has a high probability of capital loss.