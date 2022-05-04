When you should make your PPF investments?

The interest on PPF deposits is calculated between 5th and the last day of every month. While the interest is calculated monthly, it is credited to the PPF account at the end of the every financial year. So, if you are investing annually, try and do it before April 5 to get the interest for entire financial year. If you invest monthly, do it before the fifth of every month to get the interest for the entire month. Remember, apart from interest rate of 7.1 percent, PPF offers tax deductions on contributions upto Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. The maturity and interest amount are also exempt from taxes.

Moneycontrol PF Team