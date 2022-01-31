personal-finance

When should you book profits from mutual fund?

Equity mutual funds have given robust returns in last two years. However, the stock markets have been seeing volatility in last two weeks with US Fed talking of rate hikes. So, should you be exiting your investments and book profits? This should depend on how far or near you are from your investment goals. If you are closer to your goals, then you could exit from volatile investments such as equity funds and move to less volatile options such as liquid schemes or overnight schemes. Otherwise, you can continue your systematic investment plans (SIPs) or systematic transfer plans (STPs) since these lower your average buying cost during market dips.