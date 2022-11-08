personal-finance

What's the rupee trouble for students abroad?

The Indian rupee is hovering around 82 per US dollar. The rupee has depreciated over 9 percent in 2022YTD and pushed up the overall foreign education expenses of students abroad. Their living expenses particularly have shot up because of this, and because of inflation in the US and European countries. If parents have been transferring the monthly living expenses, they will begin to feel the pinch, since they have to shell out more rupees to buy the necessary dollars. Taking a lesson from the current situation today, parents must factor in currency fluctuations over the course period when planning an education budget.