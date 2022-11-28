personal-finance

What's the 50-30-20 financial plan?

Starting your investment journey can be quite overwhelming. One of the budgeting rules that can come handy in determining the minimum amount to be put away as savings and investments is the 50-30-20 rule. It is very simple. It requires you to divide your take-home pay into three parts. 50 percent of the income is for needs, 30 percent is for wants, and 20 percent for the future. You will have buckets for each of these and will be operating within the permissible amount for each bucket. This will instil a sense of discipline while also ensuring that you do not compromise on your quality of life or long-term goals.