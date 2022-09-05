What to do when there is scheme merger

Merging of schemes takes place when the fund house wants to consolidate a smaller scheme with a larger one. As scheme merger is a fundamental attribute change, investors are given a load-free exit window of 30 days. Find out whether the portfolio of the surviving scheme would be significantly different than your original scheme or deviates from original scheme’s investment objective. Also, check if the new scheme will be more similar with the schemes already in your portfolio. If yes, then the new scheme will not offer any diversification. And if there is fund manager change post-merger, look at how different the new manager’s investment style is.

Moneycontrol PF Team