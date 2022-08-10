personal-finance

What must be included in a rental agreement?

While renting a house, the landlord and tenant enter into an agreement. The rental agreement is the document that records that, and it safeguards both parties' interest in case of a dispute. For the landlords, rental agreements can serve as proof that the property continues to be registered under the owner's name and that the tenants have to abide by the set rules. The tenant should ensure that terms such as duration, termination clause and extension of the tenancy, amounts of rent and security deposit are incorporated in the agreement. Also, make sure it is on stamp paper and duly registered with the local authority.