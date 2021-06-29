personal-finance

What is tokenisation for secured card transaction?

When you transact using a debit or credit card, the details are stored with the merchant, which makes them susceptible to hacking or data theft. Tokenisation of cards works to save you from frauds. Tokenisation is a process by which your card details remain secure and do not get stored or revealed to the merchant. Only your card network and the issuing bank know them. The 16-digit number on the card gets replaced with a unique ‘token.' For instance, Google Pay has partnered with the likes of Axis Bank, SBI, HSBC Bank, etc. to offer card tokenisation on the app. So, you can make card payments through a secure digital token attached to the smartphone, without having to physically share the card details.