personal-finance

What is a Masked Aadhaar Card?

Masked Aadhaar card is a unique feature launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) which allows you to ‘mask' the first eight digits printed on the card, thus making it safer. It leaves only the last four numbers visible. This version of Aadhaar is available only in the digital form, and you can download it through the UIDAI website. The masked version of Aadhaar carries your name, photograph, demographic information, QR code and other details. The masked version serves as a valid ID proof at all private and public establishments in India.