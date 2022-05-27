personal-finance

What is premium loading in insurance policies?

Life insurance policies have a basic premium grid in place based on age, gender and location, among other factors. But beyond this ‘base' premium, insurers can charge additional premium – termed premium loading – based on your lifestyle habits and health history. This is also the case with health covers. Those suffering from hypertension, diabetes or obesity, for instance, have to pay higher premiums than healthier individuals in the same age-group. The chances of frequent hospitalisation or death are higher in such cases, making policy issuance a riskier proposition for insurers. The quantum of loading varies across insurers, depending on their risk assessment policies.