personal-finance

What is NPS' scheme A?

Alternative investment funds (scheme A) under the National Pension System is one of the asset classes you can invest in, the others being equity (scheme E), and debt - corporate debt (scheme C) as well as government securities (scheme G). It invests in assets such as real estate investment trusts (REITs), InvITs and mortgage-backed securities. Compared to other schemes, the investment cap on alternate assets is much lower at 5 percent. Also, it is offered only to the Tier-I (retirement) account investors, which means you cannot invest in this asset class through the voluntary Tier-II, or investment, account. If you wish to invest in this scheme, you will have to pick active, and not auto, choice.