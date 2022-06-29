What is no-claim bonus in car insurance?

Every time you renew your car insurance policy, you are eligible for a ‘no-claim bonus’ (NCB), which directly translates into discount on renewal premium. You earn this bonus only if you do not file any claims during the year. This is applicable only on renewal of your policy’s own damage cover, not the third-party liability cover. The reward is meant for the car’s owner, not the car, and therefore, you get to retain the NCB even when you buy another car or switch insurers. The grid for car insurance NCB is the same across general insurers.

Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning