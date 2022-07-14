 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC MinisPersonal finance

What is Initial Coin Offering?

Bhavya Dua
Jul 14, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is the IPO of the crypto world. Just as an IPO helps companies raise money from the public, ICO is a capital-raising activity in the crypto and blockchain world.  But since there are some crucial differences in the fundraising activities between the two, it is not a direct analogy. Startups that create tokens for the blockchain system raise the money from the investors, eliminating the need of an intermediary in the capital-raising projects. Though some of the ICOs have yielded good returns for investors, it should be noted that mostly, they are completely unregulated. So investors must exercise caution.

 

Bhavya Dua
TAGS: ##Cryoptocurrency ##personalfinance #invest #MC Mini #MC Minis
first published: Jul 14, 2022 07:23 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.