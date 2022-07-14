What is Initial Coin Offering?

Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is the IPO of the crypto world. Just as an IPO helps companies raise money from the public, ICO is a capital-raising activity in the crypto and blockchain world. But since there are some crucial differences in the fundraising activities between the two, it is not a direct analogy. Startups that create tokens for the blockchain system raise the money from the investors, eliminating the need of an intermediary in the capital-raising projects. Though some of the ICOs have yielded good returns for investors, it should be noted that mostly, they are completely unregulated. So investors must exercise caution.

Bhavya Dua