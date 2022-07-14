personal-finance
What is Initial Coin Offering?
Jul 14, 07:07

Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is the IPO of the crypto world. Just as an IPO helps companies raise money from the public, ICO is a capital-raising activity in the crypto and blockchain world. But since there are some crucial differences in the fundraising activities between the two, it is not a direct analogy. Startups that create tokens for the blockchain system raise the money from the investors, eliminating the need of an intermediary in the capital-raising projects. Though some of the ICOs have yielded good returns for investors, it should be noted that mostly, they are completely unregulated. So investors must exercise caution.

How does it work

 