personal-finance

What is Ethereum Merge?

A major event in the crypto industry which was long awaited has finally happened: Ethereum's Merge. This Ethereum upgrade or Merge, as it's being referred to, changed how new crypto transactions take place on the blockchain. The Ethereum network has shifted from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. This will change how new transactions are verified and added to the blockchain.

The new protocol claims to reduce the energy consumption on the network by 99 percent. Further, after the PoW network ceases to exist, Ethereum issuance will decline drastically, raising the value of Ethereum in the process.